"They're away from their families" Federal law could lower cost for calls from jail if approved by the FCC

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Phone calls from jail could soon be a lot cheaper.
The decision is pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission.
It comes from proposed federal legislation that would set a cap on how much they're charged per minute.
There's a proposed federal cap on how much it would cost to make phone calls from jail.
If it's approved, the cost would max out at 25 cents per minute.
Right now, it costs 20 cents per minute at the Vigo County jail.
While there won't be an immediate change here, sheriff John Plasse says the bill has good intent.
"You don't want to take advantage, number one, of people who are incarcerated. As long as a way there's a way to cover the cost to cover that communication, I'm for that," Plasse said.
Not only could the bill reduce costs for inmates, Plasse says it could prevent problems or even violence inside jails.
"They're away from their families, they're away from their loved ones, and we don't want to make that harder on them. If they're not able to reach back out, there will probably be more disciplinary problems here, they'll probably act out more here if they're not able to talk to family," Plasse said.
Plasse says sometimes a call to family can have a calming effect on inmates.
"Hopefully if they're thinking of doing something stupid and they talk to a family member and they say, 'no, you probably shouldn't do that', hopefully, they'll reconsider," Plasse said.
He says it's also something that prevents inmates from being taken advantage of.
"You don't want to profit off of people because they made a bad choice when they end up in jail or prison once they get convicted," Plasse said.
Plasse says that even if the cap gets lowered beyond the 25 cents that is proposed, they have some wiggle room because of the rates they charge now.