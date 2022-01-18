"They're at fault" Trans-Care ambulance, Sen. Jon Ford lead push for lower ambulance bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambulance services have become more expensive for Hoosiers in recent years.
And Trans-Care ambulance in Terre Haute says insurance companies are not doing you any favors.
Trans-Care ambulance officials tell News 10 insurance companies are making record profits.
They say this leaves patients unable to pay bills.
In turn, ambulance services also lose money.
Now, they have started a coalition with state leaders to fix this problem.
Russell Ferrell is the president of Trans-Care ambulance and he says his phone has been ringing off the hook.
"I'm getting more and more personal phone calls from families, friends, neighbors of our community asking, 'what's going on? Why are you gouging? Why are you increasing so much?' and by the time we get done with our discussion, that's not what the case is," said Ferrell.
He says insurance companies used to cover up to 80% of the cost of an ambulance, but now it can be below 10-20%.
Ferrell says hearing sirens should not come to the tune of that large of a bill.
When a patient is in an emergency, they may not have time to see what ambulance service is in network.
He says this leads to unpaid bills, leading to his company losing money.
"The industry's got to survive, and in order to survive, that, that check, that reimbursement for our costs, at least a large percentage of it," said Ferrell.
The problem is something senator Jon Ford of Terre Haute felt the need to tackle.
He says it is important everyone is compensated and that patients are not stuck with large ambulance bills.
"I think just trying, like everything we do, trying to find the right balance in the legislation. That helps insurance companies, it helps ambulance companies, but most importantly, it helps the consumer," said Ford.
If Senate bill 135 passes, the responsibility of negotiating fair compensation for ambulance companies like trans-Care and lower bills for patients will fall both on the ambulance provider, and the insurance company.
"They won't sit down and they won't look at our cost between business and they won't negotiate with us and they won't help us understand what's more of an equitable condition for both of us. Instead, they're telling us how it's gonna be, and so, they're at fault," said Ferrell.
Senator Ford said this bill has been largely bipartisan.
The state senate has until January 27, which is one week from Thursday, to hear this bill.