"They wouldn't have their permit." ISU professor breaks down EPA report for Putnam Co. waste facility

PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WTHI)- News of the delivery of waste from the Ohio train derailment to an Indiana waste facility has many in Roachdale concerned.
Especially now, since an EPA report for Heritage Environmental Services shows at least one long-standing violation.
But, Indiana State University Professor Jennifer Latimer said we shouldn't be too concerned about that violation.
"If they had major compliance issues," she said. "Then, they would no longer have their permit."
Latimer said facilities like Heritage are maintained by permits. They state how much and at what time the facility can receive toxic waste.
News10 shared a copy of the EPA report with Latimer. She said the little information provided makes her believe the violation is small. Most likely it's an administrative issue. She didn't notice any violations against the clean air or clean water act.
But, is there a chance these toxins could affect the Roachdale Community in any way? Latimer said no.
"The waste being brought to the facility is not exotic in any way," she said. "It's just standard, hazardous waste that the facility probably deals with every day."
Still, Latimer said the community should remain vigilant. Pay attention to strange smells, how the water looks, and local fish and wildlife.
Latimer also said now may be a good time for people to re-evaluate the kind of materials they use daily.
"The real whole problem is this hazardous waste is being generated," she said. "They're being generated by the different types of products we use."