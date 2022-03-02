"They won't turn your back on you..." Local organization aims to educate community on those with intellectual disabilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- March is Intellectual and Developmental Disability Month. The goal of the month is to raise awareness about the abilities of those with these types of disabilities. One local group is meeting that goal.
Mosaic is a local organization that aims to create a safe space for those with intellectual and mental disabilities. The organization helps clients create goals and grow through various activities.
"They do various volunteer activities in the community, learn social skills, and just have fellowship and interaction all during the week," Brenda Tyron, Mosaic's Community Relations Manager, said.
Those at Mosaic crave interaction, especially with those outside of their circle. This is why Tryon feels it's important to educate the community on those with intellectual disabilities.
"I think the community is not aware of the amount of individuals who have intellectual disabilities," Tryon said. "Educating them will allow us to include them in the community in churches, employment."
Employment is a huge step towards that goal. Many of Mosaic's clients are working members of the Terre Haute Community, like Linda Allis. She works at Rose-Hulman as a dishwasher. She said workers with intellectual disabilities are different than what you may think.
"It's not what it looks like," Allis said. "We're good people and good staff."
But for those like Shaylee Argenzinano, Mosaic is more than just a place to find employment. It's a place for support and a place for family.
"This is probably one of the [best] companies that will serve you well, that will do you well," She said. "That they won't turn your back on you and is going to be there for you 100%."
Mosaic is also looking for more community partners. To learn more about the organization, click here.