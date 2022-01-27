"They will open back up..." Brazil restaurant reopens after Covid-19 closure

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- One local restaurant is on the rebound after closing for a week due to Covid-19.
The Alabama Bar and Grill has been a fixture in Brazil since 1897. So, you can imagine the bar has seen a lot when it comes to obstacles. Its main challenge these last two years has been Covid-19.
Owner Kelly Market said the pandemic has thrown a lot their way.
"It's been an issue on staffing," Market said. "We've had that issue that's crossed us. As well as getting products in."
On top of that, Market said the staff has been cleaning everything from tables to door handles to protect against Covid-19. Market also has been keeping an eye on the health of her staff.
"We do monitor temperatures when they come in, making sure no one has a fever," she said. "Making sure the protocols are followed. Making sure they are washing their hands to just doing everything we're supposed to do."
Even with these safety measures in place, Market had to make the difficult decision to close Alabama for one week due to an outbreak amongst staff. It was the first time it had happened in the last two years. Market said it was a needed step to keep both guests and workers at Alabama safe.
"It was a difficult decision to make, but it was the best decision," she said. "It was to keep everyone safe and healthy."
Now, the doors to Alabama Bar and Grill are open again. Market said they are looking to hire more staff to avoid closure again. Staff will also continue health protocols to keep everyone in their best health.
While Covid-19 and its problems continue to throw curveballs, right now, Market is happy to see the return of her customers.
"It's a 'Bama family here," she said. "We've missed everyone and it's been nice to see those smiling faces come back through the door."
Still, Market is aware another closure is possible and would do it again if it meant keeping everyone safe. But, she reassures the public she'll always make sure Alabama's doors will open again.
"Hopefully, that doesn't have to happen," Market said. "But, if it does, they will open back up."