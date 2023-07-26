"[They] were able to do it..." Sensory hours at retailer help autistic families back to school shop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Fluorescent lights, large crowds of people, and small buzzing noises can really bother children with autism.
That's why shopping can be hard for families with autistic children. That's true for Erin Withers. She has two non-verbal autistic kids. These types of things can bother them.
"It could be a heightened sense," Withers said. "So, it could be three times as noisy to them as it could be to you or me."
That's why she usually decides to do her shopping online. But, thanks to Walmart's new sensory-friendly hours, Withers said she was able to do her shopping with her kids.
"They walked in. They were fine," she said. "Nothing was bothering them. They were going through the aisles and were being able to do it."
During these hours, Walmart lowers he lights and cuts the store's music. These hours are often held when a limited number of people are shopping.
All of this makes it easier for families like the Withers to shop. It is Withers' hope that other places take these inclusive measures too.
"if restaurants are more inclusive," she said. "Then it might actually help how these kids develop and grow. Not to be so shut in and open to the outside world."
Walmart is offering sensory hours every Saturday through August 26th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.