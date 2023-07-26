"[They] were able to do it..." Sensory hours at retailer help autistic families back to school shop

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

"[They] were able to do it..." Sensory hours at retailer help autistic families back to school shop

  • Updated
  • 0
back to school shopping.jpg

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Fluorescent lights, large crowds of people, and small buzzing noises can really bother children with autism.

That's why shopping can be hard for families with autistic children. That's true for Erin Withers. She has two non-verbal autistic kids. These types of things can bother them.

"It could be a heightened sense," Withers said. "So, it could be three times as noisy to them as it could be to you or me."

That's why she usually decides to do her shopping online. But, thanks to Walmart's new sensory-friendly hours, Withers said she was able to do her shopping with her kids.

"They walked in. They were fine," she said. "Nothing was bothering them. They were going through the aisles and were being able to do it."

During these hours, Walmart lowers he lights and cuts the store's music. These hours are often held when a limited number of people are shopping.

All of this makes it easier for families like the Withers to shop. It is Withers' hope that other places take these inclusive measures too.

"if restaurants are more inclusive," she said. "Then it might actually help how these kids develop and grow. Not to be so shut in and open to the outside world."

Walmart is offering sensory hours every Saturday through August 26th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

