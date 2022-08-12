"They were a family there" - Meadows students transition to new schools this year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The school year is officially underway in Vigo County.
But students who attended Meadows Elementary School will all be transitioning to other schools in the area. This is after Meadows shut down last winter.
One Meadows family choose St Patrick's School, a private school in Terre Haute, and for some families this transition hasn't been easy.
"I'm going into fourth grade this year," Trinity Tanner said.
Trinity Tanner is going to be a fourth grader this year at St. Patrick's School, a brand new school for her after her old school, Meadows Elementary School was shut down.
She says the hardest part is leaving her friends.
"My friends Aspen and Finley because we've been friends since kindergarten," she said.
Meadows Elementary School first opened in 1957. Trinity and her friends were students here for the last four years.
"They were a family there," Angela Tanner, her mom said. "That's really going to be the hardest part. Even though she has friends here already and people looking out for her, she still misses those teachers and friends."
Many students, parents, and families fought hard to save Meadows by speaking up to the Vigo County School Board.
However, after several board meetings, the decision to close Meadows was made final in February, making the start of this school year extra tough.
"It's still hard to accept," Angela Tanner said. "We are lucky enough that I am close to a couple of the parents from her class that she can probably see occasionally, but they were going to different schools anyway, so there was no way we were going to be able to keep her with her friends."
The Vigo County School Corporation says this was part of the district's ongoing consolidation plans and was necessary to prevent further deficit spending. Now former Meadows students have been dispersed throughout several schools in the area.
For Trinity, this means going from a public elementary to a private catholic school
"She's been happy both days when I've picked her up," Angela Tanner said. "I received two text messages her first day of school that she had been checked on and she was smiling and happy."
Although the start of the school year is new and different this year, Trinity says she has a lot to look forward to including meeting new friends.
She says she also has plans to join the cross country team and hopes to get involved in the new music program.
But no matter what happens this year. Meadows Elementary School will always hold a special place in Trinity's heart.
Now for the future of Meadows Elementary School, there are plans to repurpose the building into the district's new learning lab.