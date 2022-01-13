"...they want to take advantage of people who are trying to improve their health." BBB has a warning about so-called miracle weight loss products

We are just about two weeks into 2022, and the Better Business Bureau already has a warning about so-called miracle weight loss products.
This is a popular angle for scammers this time of year since so many set the goal to drop weight.
According to the BBB, products promising quick results often do not work, and you should be skeptical.
These too good to be true products come in the form of supplements, creams, and body wraps.
Worse than not working, these products could pack dangerous side effects.
They may even have a fake celebrity endorsement.
Some offer a free trial that is difficult to cancel before you end up paying.
"You really have to keep your antennas up because this is the time of year that they want to take advantage of people who are trying to improve their health," Jennifer Adamany from the Better Business Bureau told us.
The BBB says to be on the lookout for ads boasting quick results to avoid this. Avoid products that claim to work without proper diet and exercise.
You should understand the terms of any trial offer before signing up.
Learn more about scams and how to report them with the BBB's Scam Tracker
at this link. More Information Always be wary of advertisements and customer endorsements promising “miracle” results or immediate weight loss. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, evidence suggests gradual loss of 1-2 pounds per week is a healthy goal and is more successful for achieving long-term weight loss. Ask your doctor what an achievable weight loss goal for you would be . Determine your fitness goals. It’s hard work to lose weight. Find a program you can stick with, preferably one that you enjoy. Does a weight loss plan require special foods? Can you cancel if you move or find that the program doesn’t meet your needs or is more expensive than anticipated? Avoid products that claim to help lose weight without diet or exercise. Be especially skeptical of claims that you don’t have to give up favorite foods or reduce the amount you consume . Doctors, dieticians and other experts agree that losing weight takes work. Pass up any product that promises miraculous results without any effort. Check a product’s ingredients with the FDA. Be suspicious of taking special pills, powders or herbs. Some products have been recalled for containing ingredients with potentially dangerous effects. Check the list of public notifications from the FDA regarding potentially harmful weight loss products. In Canada, check with Health Canada for guidelines. Be wary of a lack of ingredient list. Some companies have been accused of not advertising certain ingredients that can come with harmful side effects or mix adversely with prescription drugs. Read all terms and conditions for any weight loss product. Before clicking check out or purchase, make sure the cart only includes the items you wish to purchase, and does not include signing up for a subscription, unless this is an option want. Be cautious of any contract that takes payment from your credit card until you cancel. When participating in online forums and chat rooms focused on weight loss and fitness topics, be wary of individuals pushing products they claim will help quickly reach goals. Research the company with Read reviews about the company to see if there are any complaints alleging that it’s a scam. BBB.org before purchasing. Be wary of free trial offers, and before signing up, understand all the terms and conditions.These deals can become “subscription traps” that hook consumers into expensive shipments of products they did not agree to buy.