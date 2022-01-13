"...they want to take advantage of people who are trying to improve their health." BBB has a warning about so-called miracle weight loss products

We are just about two weeks into 2022, and the Better Business Bureau already has a warning about so-called miracle weight loss products.

This is a popular angle for scammers this time of year since so many set the goal to drop weight.

According to the BBB, products promising quick results often do not work, and you should be skeptical.

These too good to be true products come in the form of supplements, creams, and body wraps.

Worse than not working, these products could pack dangerous side effects.

They may even have a fake celebrity endorsement.

Some offer a free trial that is difficult to cancel before you end up paying.

"You really have to keep your antennas up because this is the time of year that they want to take advantage of people who are trying to improve their health," Jennifer Adamany from the Better Business Bureau told us.

The BBB says to be on the lookout for ads boasting quick results to avoid this. Avoid products that claim to work without proper diet and exercise.

You should understand the terms of any trial offer before signing up.

Learn more about scams and how to report them with the BBB's Scam Tracker at this link.