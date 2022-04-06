"They want to see more..." Indiana survey finds connection between community growth and artists

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A recent survey found more Hoosiers want more arts in their communities.
The survey was conducted by the Indiana Arts Commission to learn more about the relationship between communities and artists.
"Communities are really interested in learning more about how to work with arts and cultural and creative art sectors," Miah Michaelson, executive director of the commission, said. "They want to see more. They want to see more arts and culture in their communities."
Michaelson said art programs can improve the local economy by attracting employers and employees.
While other cities are trying to find that balance now, Terre Haute has already found it. It's thanks to organizations like Art Spaces that use art for economic growth.
The organization has created several sculptures around the city. Executive Director Mary Kramer said art adds character to the community, but artists can help the community in other ways too.
"Artists are huge problem solvers," she said. "They don't stop just because something poses an impasse."
Terre Haute is also home to a symphony orchestra, the oldest professional ensemble in Indiana. Executive Director Samantha Johnson-Helms agreed that performing arts help the economy, while also building up the community.
"The ability for the community to come together and for a moment share the same experience," she said. "I think is extremely important and it helps everyone have that feeling of belonging."
Michaelson said communities that offer different artistic outlets, like museums or art classes, will be the ones that thrive.
"Those communities that are investing and thinking about that really intentionally," she said. "Are the ones that are going to do well in the future we think."
