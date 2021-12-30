"They want the light at the end of the tunnel..." Local hospital feels stress of latest COVID-19 surge

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Good Samaritan Hospital has sounded the alarm on the COVID-19 surge in the Wabash Valley. The hospital's CEO said it was in crisis mode during a press conference on Thursday.

CEO Rob Mclin said Knox County is moving closer to red on the state's COVID-19 map. He said this is because not enough community members are getting vaccinated. Currently, 49.5% of eligible Knox County residents are fully vaccinated.

The county's low vaccination rate is causing an influx of COVID-19 patients at Good Samaritan. Mclin said this increase prevents non-COVID patients from getting the timely care they need.

The hospital is also short on staff and is stretching its current team of medical professionals. Mclin said this new surge is putting even more strain on these workers who feel tired after dealing with COVID-19 for nearly two years.

"I see the faces of our team, and they are working their tails off," Mclin said. "But, you can see it in their eyes and just what feels like hopelessness because there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. They want that light at the end of the tunnel, and it's just not happening now."