'They should be appreciated' - state ornithologist says crows are smarter than we think

TERRE HAUTE, IN - For decades, people in Terre Haute have been fighting a common enemy -- crows.
But, one expert says they're simply misunderstood.
We took a look at the latest ways people are trying to get rid of them, and why they decide to call Terre Haute home.
While walking down the street in downtown Terre Haute, you'll most likely hear a whole lot of birds cawing, and see a load of bird droppings.
You can thank the American Crow for that.
American crows have become just as much of a staple in Terre Haute as the Wabash River.
State ornithologist, Allisyn-Marie Gillet, says urban areas provide a number of advantages for the crows. She says they might be more similar to humans than we like to admit.
"Downtown Terre Haute probably is a great place to find a lot of light, and that light is valuable because it allows them to secure themselves. It makes them feel safer, just like humans. You know I feel safer when there are street lights around. They are the same way," Gillet said.
Cities also provide more heat than rural communities -- with fewer trees and more concrete.
It's known as the 'urban heat effect.'
With a large population of birds, comes an even bigger mess.
Local maintenance man, Sam Shahadey, battles these bird droppings with a pressure washer at least 3 times a week.
"I don't know they are just a nuisance. They're hard to keep away. They get up on the roof. I clean one day….next day it's just a mess again," Shahadey said.
Gillet tells News 10, once the crows find a roost they like, they won't leave.
"It's kind of like a bar, a restaurant, or a café. It's a great opportunity for them to exchange information."
The crows warn each other about potential threats, including the inflatable men you see dancing on top of our buildings. It's the latest tactic businesses are using to scare the crows away.
"One on each corner and they flip flop back and forth. It helps some in the front, but on the sides, it's still pretty bad," Shahadey said.
Walking through downtown Terre Haute, it's hard not to notice their ominous presence, but Gillet says it's unfair that these birds get a bad rap.
"They are not to be feared. They should be more so appreciated because they do provide a lot of services, by removing trash from our environment."
Although, not everyone in the city shares that perspective. Just ask any local downtown business owner, who is left to clean up their mess.
Gillet says the crows are smarter than you think. She recommends changing up your tactics to scare them away. Otherwise, they might figure out your plan.
You can combine the following:
- predator noises
- fireworks
- banging a metal pot
- laser pointers
- inflatable men.
