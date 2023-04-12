 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

"They say your life flashes before your face." - Owen County residents continue to clean up and more help is needed

  • Updated
  • 0

"They say your life flashes before your face." - Owen County residents continue to clean up and more help is needed

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The past two weeks have been filled with tornado recovery efforts.Crews in Sullivan and Crawford counties have seen amazing response. But, there's one area in Owen County, Indiana that was also severely affected. A lot has been done, but there's still a desperate need for more help.

What seems like it lasts for hours, only lasted for around 2 minutes for one Owen County resident. Two minutes doesn't seem like much, but the destruction a tornado leaves behind will last for a lifetime.

This rural neighborhood just west of McCormick's Creek State Park doesn't see much usually. But, on the night of March 31, homeowners on West Wolf Mountain Road couldn't believe what they went through.

"They say your life flashes before your face. I didn't think I was going to die, I just wanted to protect my family. It's just scary. It's so loud, things flying and crashing," said Larry Anderson, tornado victim.

Larry Anderson has been living in this area of Owen County for most of his life. In fact, he was born here back in 1947.

Plot where the Andersons' mobile home used to sit

This is what's left of the mobile home Anderson and his wife lived in. The tornado picked their home up and dropped what's left of it here in this pond. Luckily, Anderson had a daughter who lived right next door.

"We came up to the house here. My grandson just made it in the door, he'd only been here maybe a minute. We heard it coming. So, we all got in the hallway, in a little bathroom. There were six people and a dog. Then it hit," said Anderson. 

Anderson's decision to run over to this house saved their lives. He says the response was great the next day. But, there are some people in the area who are still in desperate need of help.

"We're just, still cleaning up and trying to move things around. We've already emptied 2 of these big dumpsters. We lost all our cars, and you know they're still trying to - they got one of them today I think but the other 3 - I think they're still trying to dig them out," Anderson said.

In the middle of the devastation, Anderson is just grateful to be alive.

"It's kinda hard to sleep. I wake up early. I just see it all over and feel it all over again. I really feel for people that went through it, now that I've been through it. I just think it's amazing we're alive," Anderson said.

Anderson says more help is supposed to be here over the weekend. If you're interested in volunteering, here are a few resources to get involved with:

  • Owen County EMA

  • McCormick’s Creek United Pentecostal Church

  • American Red Cross

    • 800-RED-CROSS

    • Text “REDCROSS” to 90999 for $10 donation

Recommended for you