'They said there's a shooter in the building, we took off running,' - Walmart shoppers speak out following strange incident at store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is still lots of buzz around a strange incident at a Terre Haute store.
We told you on Tuesday how shoppers at the eastside Walmart were scared after two men walked in with masks. One of them had what turned out to be a pellet gun tucked in his waistband.
We talked with Vigo County Prosecutor, Terry Modesitt. He said the men did not break any laws, but those in the middle of the evacuation are speaking out.
News 10 also spoke with Kellee Cross, a mother who evacuated with her 3-year-old son.
Cross and her son were at the store running errands when they were told to get down and hide.
"They said there's a shooter in the building, that's when we took off running to hide behind vehicles," Cross said.
She took a video while people were evacuating, and describes the incident as "45 minutes of terror."
Cross later found out the threat was not what she thought. She was told two adult men were filming a "gangster video" with ski masks and a pellet gun as props.
"I'm very angry that someone would do something so stupid and cause so much fear for me, and my son."
Vigo County Prosecutor, Terry Modesitt says that while their actions were irresponsible, the men did not break any laws.
"We looked at the laws on the books, the statutes, and didn't feel that anything that was done constituted a crime," Modesitt said.
Cross and her grandma, Mona, would like to see the laws updated.
"So, people that do things like this are punished," concerned Grandma Mona Cross said.
Both say the two men could have gotten themselves killed. Especially, after the recent shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, where a Good Samaritan stepped in to kill the suspect.
"Nobody's going to stop and think, 'Oh that's just a fake gun.' Somebody could've seen them as a threat," Cross said.
The women tell News 10 they are not against people carrying guns, if they are doing it legally and responsibly. They say this was a stunt that incited unnecessary terror.
They encourage the community to call local lawmakers if they want to see the laws updated/changed.