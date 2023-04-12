"They put their heart and soul into this" Crawford County Sheriff thanks dispatchers during "public safety telecommunicator week"

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Risk Continues Today...

Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk
across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest
winds will back slightly to southwesterly while increasing today
...peaking around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph this
afternoon. This in combination with relative humidity values as
low as 25 to 30 percent...and dry vegetation...will lead to an
elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning should be
avoided if possible, and any equipment that could generate sparks
should be handled with extra care.

"They put their heart and soul into this" Crawford County Sheriff thanks dispatchers during "public safety telecommunicator week"

  • Updated
  • 0
Dispatch

National Telecommunicator Week 6 pm

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - This week is national telecommunicator week.

It honors 9-1-1 dispatchers and people who communicate emergency service needs.

Crawford County officials say during a week like this, their 9-1-1 dispatchers could use an extra thank you.

Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan says during the toughest of circumstances, his public safety dispatchers have done very well.

He says when the tornado hit Crawford County and the signal went out, they were able to adjust.

He says dispatchers took peoples' information and messages for help.

"There was several people that they saved. It's phenomenal the amount we rely on these people to help us, and that's what they're here for and they enjoy doing it," Rutan said.

Rutan says with telecommunicator week falling just a couple of weeks after the tornado, it's even more important to say, "thank you."

"They put their heart and soul into this, and they're dedicated and they're here to help everybody. All of them. Any telecommunicator in the nation and even the world. It takes a special person, and they are amazing," Rutan said.

Fortunately, the dispatch line wasn't down for long, and messages did get through the night of the storm.

Rutan says dispatchers were able to navigate one of the most hectic nights of their careers.

Recommended for you