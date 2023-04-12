"They put their heart and soul into this" Crawford County Sheriff thanks dispatchers during "public safety telecommunicator week"

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - This week is national telecommunicator week.
It honors 9-1-1 dispatchers and people who communicate emergency service needs.
Crawford County officials say during a week like this, their 9-1-1 dispatchers could use an extra thank you.
Crawford County Sheriff William Rutan says during the toughest of circumstances, his public safety dispatchers have done very well.
He says when the tornado hit Crawford County and the signal went out, they were able to adjust.
He says dispatchers took peoples' information and messages for help.
"There was several people that they saved. It's phenomenal the amount we rely on these people to help us, and that's what they're here for and they enjoy doing it," Rutan said.
Rutan says with telecommunicator week falling just a couple of weeks after the tornado, it's even more important to say, "thank you."
"They put their heart and soul into this, and they're dedicated and they're here to help everybody. All of them. Any telecommunicator in the nation and even the world. It takes a special person, and they are amazing," Rutan said.
Fortunately, the dispatch line wasn't down for long, and messages did get through the night of the storm.
Rutan says dispatchers were able to navigate one of the most hectic nights of their careers.