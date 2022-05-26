"They lost their little girl..." Suspect in Chloe Carroll case in court again

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)-The trial of a teenager accused of murder continues.

A Vigo County court heard the defense's arguments in the case of Montez Ellington Jr. The case is to decide whether Ellington will be charged as an adult in the murder of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll.

The defense called a total of six witnesses. The majority were family, including Ellington's grandmother, father, and two of his aunts.

Tammy Ellington, Ellington's grandmother, testified she regrets letting Ellington leave her home the night that ultimately ended with Chloe Carroll's death.

"Because they would still have their little girl," she said. "And we would still have our little boy."

Other members testified that they felt they had failed Ellington.

The defense presented the argument that it was Ellington's upbringing and "no snitching" rule that led to his charges.

The defense also called a neuropsychologist to the stand. He testified that Ellington suffered from numerous cognitive disorders that could put him in danger if placed in an adult facility.

The judge ultimately ruled to reconvene in 21 days.

Both families came out to support both Chloe and Ellington.

Supporters of Ellington wore white t-shirts with #FREETEZ written on the back. Some even wrote the phrase on their arms.

Members of the Carroll family also were in attendance once again. News10 spoke with Carroll's older brother after the hearing. He said they are looking forward to moving ahead in this trial.

"We're anxious to get past this first step in the process," Derek Carroll said. "We understand things like this take a long time. We're just ready to get moving and continue to fight to get justice for Chloe."

The Carroll family also said they are thankful for the community's prayers. They ask for continued prayers for both them and the Ellington family.