"They just didn't have any water to grow," Dry conditions are impacting our local crops

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The combination of severe drought and heat can take a toll on your plants and lawn. Now many people are battling to keep their grass green.
It's been a few weeks since the Wabash Valley has seen a decent amount of rain. During the month of May, Terre Haute normally gets roughly over 5 inches of rain. This year, Storm Team 10 recorded only 2.7 inches of rain in the past month.
Despite the hot and dry conditions, gardeners are itching to dig into the soil. This dry weather means it will take a lot of work to keep a garden alive.
Tom Cummins is the owner of the Apple House in Terre Haute. He says they water their plants several times throughout the day. So, how can you tell if your plants aren't getting enough water? Cummins says to look out for discoloration in your lawn or wilting plants.
Those can be a sign your soil is too dry. If you want your greenery to stay green, you need to be strategic about how you water your plants. Cummins says the biggest mistake people can make is watering too far from the soil.
Instead, most plants need a good soaking in the roots every other day. Plus, it's important to know "when" to water.
"Water in the morning, that's the best time to water. because your getting that water there so that plant has something to draw on during the daytime. If you can't then give them a good soaking in the evening," said Cummins.
Not only is this drought affecting our plants, but it's also affecting our local crops. Especially on the local strawberry crop.
Ditzler Orchard usually has rows of strawberries ready to ripen during this time of the year. Although, without any rain in the past week, the owners are left with empty shelves.
Co-Owner Judy Ditzler says the berries are drying up and won't grow. For her, it's been a difficult two weeks.
"People come, and they get excited about this product. They're happy to get those strawberries. So it's really hard to disappoint people day after day because we don't have the strawberries," said Ditzler.
Essentially, Ditzler says strawberry plants need about an inch of water each week to thrive. Due to the amount of stress, the berries were exposed to in the past week, most are small, poorly colored, and shriveled up.
"There's not enough water to fill out the flesh. The seeds continued to grow, but the flesh is not there with the seed."
It's not the abundance Ditzler had hoped for. With little moisture in the strawberry plants, it leaves very few to pick from.
"We have 20 healthy rows that we can pick right now in this field, and we probably have 20 healthy rows in the other field that we can pick, but we normally have 200 rows of healthy berries," said Ditzler.
To give a little taste of the season, Ditzler Orchard is still offering strawberry scones, floats, and shortcakes. Ditzler is optimistic for the future and hopes to have some rain soon.
"Strawberries for next year are in really good shape, so next year's crop should be good if bearing any disasters that we had this year. Next year's strawberry crop will be good," said Ditzler.
