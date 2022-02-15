"They don't want officers out there being bullies..." Local sheriff's office aims to expand body camera program

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to Heavy Rain will be possible on Wednesday Night
and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2 inches or greater are
possible. This could result in Flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"They don't want officers out there being bullies..." Local sheriff's office aims to expand body camera program

  • Updated
  • 0
clay co. jail.bmp

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking to expand its body camera program.

Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the office is pro-body camera. The office started wearing them almost ten years ago and has proven to be vital for deputies working in the field.

"It helps to make sure everything at the scene is documented," Harden said. "And we don't miss items that could be important of things that are said between the victims or suspects and what the officer says or sees."

That is why the office is looking to add more of these cameras.

"We have sixteen sworn officers," Harden said. "Our goal is to have a body camera on every sworn officer."

While the office has met that goal, Sheriff Harden said more is needed. This is in case of cameras getting damaged or malfunctioning.

The sheriff's office is also looking to expand its digital storage to store the hours of footage caught on these cameras.

This is where EMA Director Rob Gambill steps in. Gambill is assisting the office in applying for a state grant for this exact reason.

The Indiana Local Body Camera Grant helps areas, like Clay County, which has a lower income tax to help pay for items outside of the budget.

Gambill worked with the sheriff's office for over 30 years and knows firsthand how helpful these cameras can be. He believes these cameras are essential in showing what kind of officers are serving the people.

"They don't want officers out there being bullies," Gambill said. "They don't want guys with badges out there being too hard on citizens."

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you