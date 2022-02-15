"They don't want officers out there being bullies..." Local sheriff's office aims to expand body camera program

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking to expand its body camera program.
Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said the office is pro-body camera. The office started wearing them almost ten years ago and has proven to be vital for deputies working in the field.
"It helps to make sure everything at the scene is documented," Harden said. "And we don't miss items that could be important of things that are said between the victims or suspects and what the officer says or sees."
That is why the office is looking to add more of these cameras.
"We have sixteen sworn officers," Harden said. "Our goal is to have a body camera on every sworn officer."
While the office has met that goal, Sheriff Harden said more is needed. This is in case of cameras getting damaged or malfunctioning.
The sheriff's office is also looking to expand its digital storage to store the hours of footage caught on these cameras.
This is where EMA Director Rob Gambill steps in. Gambill is assisting the office in applying for a state grant for this exact reason.
The Indiana Local Body Camera Grant helps areas, like Clay County, which has a lower income tax to help pay for items outside of the budget.
Gambill worked with the sheriff's office for over 30 years and knows firsthand how helpful these cameras can be. He believes these cameras are essential in showing what kind of officers are serving the people.
"They don't want officers out there being bullies," Gambill said. "They don't want guys with badges out there being too hard on citizens."