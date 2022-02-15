"They don't want officers out there being bullies..." Local sheriff's office aims to expand body camera program

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone, Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana, Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to Heavy Rain will be possible on Wednesday Night and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2 inches or greater are possible. This could result in Flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&