"They deserve a home" - Tiny Homes Project is now underway to help homeless veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nationwide, tens of thousands of veterans are living on the streets without a place to call home. This includes dozens of veterans in the Wabash Valley.
This is all part of the Terre Haute Area of Association of Realtors new Tiny Homes Project.
"It's important because they deserve a home," Tami Kolodziej, with the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors, said. "They deserve an address. It's their safety, security, and it gives them a sense of belonging again."
After months of planning and full approval by the Terre Haute City Council, the new Tiny Homes Project is officially coming to life. This involves building six brand new homes for homeless veterans in our community.
The hope is to help get these veterans back on their feet and immersed into society once again.
"These men and women have served our country and we need to be there for them and give them a helping hand," Kolodziej said.
But with a big project like this, comes big expenses. That's why local residents, like Morgan Wilson, are stepping up to help with fundraising.
"I did a little research myself, and found myself very intrigued with it," Morgan Wilson, the owner of Phoenix Elite Gym, said. "So we decided to launch 30-day fitness programs."
Wilson says all of the proceeds from these new 30-day fitness programs will all go back to helping with the cause.
"Just being able to generally make a difference, you have to start somewhere," she said. "Every step you take is a step towards the goal."
The hope is this project will encourage future construction, helping even more homeless veterans in the Wabash Valley and beyond.
"I hope to see many of these small villages throughout Terre Haute," Wilson said. "If we can get enough tiny homes built to get every veteran and homeless person off the street, that's the goal, to help everyone. Once we take care of our community here, we can reach out and show other people how we did our project here. That's our next goal."
If you want to get involved with the Tiny Homes project, the first big fundraiser is coming up on August, 6 at the Terre Haute Convention Center. You can learn more by clicking here.
Additionally, if you are interested in getting involved in the new 30-day fitness programs at Phoenix Elite Gym, click here to learn more. You can join the this fundraising challenge as a member or a non-member.