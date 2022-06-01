"They could've raised my rent" College students among those impacted by rising rent prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inflation, high demand and low inventory are pushing up housing costs, especially for renters.
That is putting many college students in a pinch for their upcoming leases.
Rebecca Henry says she considers herself very lucky for thinking ahead and avoiding a cost increase, but other students are not so lucky.
As you drive down the street near campus you may see for rent signs popping up.
But, the signs are not the only thing going up.
Indiana State senior Rebecca Henry says the cost to rent a place is too.
"I only live in like a small studio apartment. Like, my bed is like next to my couch and it's $800 for that. And that's not including my electric bill and stuff," Henry said.
A CoStar Group survey that analyzes real estate information shows rent is up over 11% since last year.
That is the fastest rent increase pace in decades.
But, it does not stop there.
Rent is expected to go up 6% higher in 2022.
Fortunately for Henry, she was able to re-sign her lease before the prices went even higher.
"I was really quick to sign my new lease because one of the problems was, if I didn't sign the new lease it was possible they could've raised my rent. But, luckily, because of my contract, I didn't have to get a higher pay," Henry said.
Henry says friends of hers were not so lucky.
Some even had to make changes to where they lived.
She says not all of those changes were ideal for her friends, either.
"They had to move back into dorms after they were used to apartment life due to the prices going up in those apartments, so now they're going to live in a lovely building back here," Henry said.
As rent is expected to rise at double the normal pre-pandemic levels, Henry would like to see cheaper rent for everyone.
She says it is something that can be very taxing on students.
"I really hope that, maybe the rent goes down a bit. That would be great for a lot of people," Henry said.
Henry also mentioned many students work 12-hour days or longer throughout the summer to help pay for school and housing.