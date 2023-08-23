 Skip to main content
"They couldn't talk to the emergency crews..." first responders get new radio system in Clark County, Illinois

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - New safety improvements are coming for first responders in Clark County.

The county is switching over to a new radio system. County services will now be at a more centrally located tower.

It will improve the signal for highway workers, police, and ambulances.

County leaders say emergency crews sometimes couldn't communicate previously.

"If they got a call out to I-70 with a wreck, they couldn't talk to the emergency crews that was already there until they almost got to the wreck to actually know what was happening. It was endangering our crews, so this was just a priority to get this done." Said Rex Goble, Clark County Chairman.

Part of the upgrade also includes getting new radio equipment for emergency services. The county hopes to have the updates completed by the end of the year.

