"They can be proud of something they've done...'" New Senate bill could mandate cursive handwriting in schools' curriculum

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI)- A new Senate bill looks to make cursive handwriting a curriculum requirement for all Indiana schools. But, some Wabash Valley schools are one step ahead.
At Rosedale Elementary, students in Lisa Kneeland's classroom are still being taught the art of cursive handwriting. Kneeland said she has been teaching cursive for years.
Students learn proper techniques, including posture, paper position, and letter placement. For Kneeland, cursive handwriting still has a place in education today.
Is cursive writing an important skill to have?
"I think it's important for kids to be able to read it," she said. "In order for them to read it, I think we should be teaching how to write it."
If a new Senate Bill is signed into law, Kneeland's students could be ahead of other Hoosier kids. Senate Bill 72 aims to require all Indiana schools to add cursive handwriting to their curriculum.
But, teachers, like Anna Virostko, have their concerns. She previously taught cursive in the classroom. She said it took 30 to 40 minutes a day to teach students cursive. Time many teachers just don't have.
"Getting them to form the letters correctly," she said of teaching the skill. "You're going to every kid's seat. You've got left-handed writers. You've got right-handed writers and every kid doesn't even print the way they should."
While Virostko believes kids should learn how to at least form a signature, she wonders if cursive handwriting has a purpose in today's world.
"As the world is continuing to change," she said. "Cursive handwriting has to take a back seat because they have to be able to write and type."
While both teachers wait to see what becomes of the bill, Kneeland said she'll still teach cursive when she can. She's hoping her students see the benefits of this skill.
"I'm hoping that this is something they can walk away from," she said. "And say this is something I can do and I can produce. This is something I learned in school. They can be proud of something they've done."