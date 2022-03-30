"They acted as if they were going to the movies" Local leaders react to lynching becoming a federal hate crime

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to local historians, between 1880 and 1930, 18 lynchings took place in the state of Indiana. One of them happened right here in Terre Haute.
George Ward was lynched back in 1901 at the bridge behind Fairbanks Park. Dr. Crystal Reynolds is a local historian. She's glad to see lynching is now a federal hate crime.
"Indiana did have an anti-lynching law back in the 1930's, so we had one, it wasn't as strong as it could be, but we had a law. There was never a law nationally, so as I said, this protects people locally, nationally, and statewide, of course."
At Fairbanks Park, there's a mile marker that commemorates the life of George Ward. There's also a display in honor of Ward at the Vigo County Historical Museum.
Sylvester Edwards, with the NAACP of Terre Haute, said legislation was supposed to pass the anti-lynching bill back in 1900.
"If they would've passed the law that lynching law in 1900s maybe George Ward wouldn't have been lynched back in 1901 now here it is it's taken them from 1900 to 2022," Edwards said.
He adds lynching crimes often go unpunished.
"There was no one held accountable for the lynching. There was no one held accountable for the law that was broken."
Dr. Reynolds adds lynching was a tragic inhumane act.
"Oftentimes, there would be a mob that would actually be there and be in the audience. There would be a mob and an audience. Families were there, children were there, children witnessed this. Sometimes there would be picnics at the lynching. They acted as if they were going to the movies," Reynolds said.
Dr. Reynolds says now people can begin to heal from the tragic act of lynching.