"They acted as if they were going to the movies" Local leaders react to lynching becoming a federal hate crime

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton.  Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon.  Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.2 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"They acted as if they were going to the movies" Local leaders react to lynching becoming a federal hate crime

  • Updated
  • 0
George Ward mile marker

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to local historians, between 1880 and 1930, 18 lynchings took place in the state of Indiana. One of them happened right here in Terre Haute.

George Ward was lynched back in 1901 at the bridge behind Fairbanks Park. Dr. Crystal Reynolds is a local historian. She's glad to see lynching is now a federal hate crime.

"Indiana did have an anti-lynching law back in the 1930's, so we had one, it wasn't as strong as it could be, but we had a law. There was never a law nationally, so as I said, this protects people locally, nationally, and statewide, of course."

At Fairbanks Park, there's a mile marker that commemorates the life of George Ward. There's also a display in honor of Ward at the Vigo County Historical Museum.

Sylvester Edwards, with the NAACP of Terre Haute, said legislation was supposed to pass the anti-lynching bill back in 1900.

"If they would've passed the law that lynching law in 1900s maybe George Ward wouldn't have been lynched back in 1901 now here it is it's taken them from 1900 to 2022," Edwards said. 

He adds lynching crimes often go unpunished.

"There was no one held accountable for the lynching. There was no one held accountable for the law that was broken."

Dr. Reynolds adds lynching was a tragic inhumane act.

"Oftentimes, there would be a mob that would actually be there and be in the audience. There would be a mob and an audience. Families were there, children were there, children witnessed this. Sometimes there would be picnics at the lynching. They acted as if they were going to the movies," Reynolds said.

Dr. Reynolds says now people can begin to heal from the tragic act of lynching.

