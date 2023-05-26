These two Wabash Valley pools are set to open this holiday weekend

It's almost time to hit the pools in two local communities.
The City of Sullivan is ready for you to slide into summer. The pool will open Monday at 11 a.m.
City officials had projected a delayed opening after the tornado at the end of March. They told us there was nearly $300,000 in damage.
The city says after some hard work, everything is ready for Monday.
The daily entry fee is $5 per person. Kids five and under get in free.
The Deming Park pool in Terre Haute is opening a little sooner, on Saturday.
Daily admission is $4 per person. Kids three and under are free.
Hours are noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The pool is open an hour later, Friday through Sunday.