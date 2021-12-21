'These suits could potentially stall the project yet again' Indiana Gaming Commission addresses Full House lawsuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The road to a casino arriving in Terre Haute has one less roadblock.

Now, we are learning more about a new hurdle.

The Indiana Gaming Commission has accepted a settlement with Lucy Luck Gaming.

You may remember earlier this year the commission revoked Lucy Luck's license.

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson runs the company.

They filed suit against the commission, which tied up the licensing process.

Tuesday's settlement allowed the commission to give the license to Churchill Downs, one of four candidates.

Meanwhile, the commission will give back the $5 million application fee to Lucy Luck.

Churchill Downs now owes the commission $5 million.

The gaming commission and Lucy Luck feel the agreement paves the way for an important development project to move forward.

The commission thanked Gibson and Lucy Luck for, "supporting community interests above their own."

We reached out to a firm that works with Gibson to get a response.

We will pass along any updates as we get them.

While that issue is cleared up, the Indiana Gaming Commission has a strong message for the runner-up applicant for Terre Haute's future casino.

Full House Resorts filed a lawsuit against the commission last week.

Full House Resorts claims the commission violated Indiana's open door law.

At question is a closed-door meeting, right before the commission announced Churchill Downs as the winner.

Normally, the commission does not address lawsuits, but they say in this case it was necessary to speak out.

Tensions rose during Tuesday's Indiana Gaming Commission meeting.

Members reacted to Full House's Lawsuit.

They said they are not happy and this could cost Vigo County and the state of Indiana, tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue.

"It's disappointing that a company held to high standards of character and integrity would make such claims against the commission. These suits could potentially stall the project yet again," said Greg Small, executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission.

With potentially more delays, the commission says it is time to get the ball rolling and break ground on the new casino.

"This license was authorized by a 2019 bill, and here we are in late December of 2021 and a shovel has not been put in the ground in Vigo County," said Small.

Now that full house resorts has sued the Indiana Gaming Commission, members say they will be fighting the allegations.

"To say that we are frustrated we believe full house's claims are meritless and we will respond accordingly," said Small.

Commission chairman Michael McMains says he personally is having second thoughts on initially supporting Full House.

"I'm actually the person that, on our commission, Mike McMains, that, that made the motion to grant the application for Vigo County to Full House. And I voted for it. As I sit here today, I believe I may have made a mistake," said McMains.

We should note, the Indiana Gaming Commission stands its process as transparent and lawful.

News 10 reached out to Full House Resorts chief development officer Alex Stolyar for comment.

He said Full House would not comment on pending litigations.