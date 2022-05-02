"These are skills that are never going away..." Local high school works with small business to learn new skills

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- Educators at Hustonville High School are making sure its students are ready for life outside of the classroom.
The school has reintroduced Family and Consumer Sciences courses back into the curriculum. Students are still learning basic cooking, sewing and childcare skills, but teacher Kylee Strohm has added a new element.
Strohm has introduced a fashion and fashion merchandising element. She's even partnered with Sassy Southern Chics Boutique to give students hands-on experience.
"I wanted my students to be able to experience purchasing and advertising their product," Strohm said. "They have to figure out how much to charge for the project-based off the wholesale price and then how much we're going to charge for the retail price."
The owners at the Sassy Southern Chics Boutique were happy to help.
"I think a lot of the younger generation is just scared," Co-Owner Joslyn Hain said. "We really just wanted to show them what it's like and really show them what it's like to own your own business."
Students began the process by researching style trends and pitching their products to boutique owners. From there, students modeled their products and developed a marketing plan. In addition to the class, many students have completed an internship with the boutique.
The business and life skills taught in the class are giving students the confidence they need for life after graduation.
"Whenever someone made eye contact with me, I'd get all shy and nervous inside," Student Destini Birkfield said of her internship experience. "But, I feel like as my internship continued at Sassy Southern Chics, I grew out of my shell. I'll sit there and have a conversation with a stranger."
With results like these, Strohm said family and consumer science skills are needed in education.
"These are skills that are never going to go away," she said. "No matter if it's 2022 or 2052."
