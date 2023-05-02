"There's plenty of opportunities" Employers around the Wabash Valley begin hiring young people for Summer jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're a student looking for a summer job this year, there's more than likely an employer looking for you.
One local business owner says he and several others are on the hunt for young talent this summer.
Whether it's bagging groceries or doing landscaping, there are a lot of temporary jobs high school and college kids can find.
One local employer says the window of opportunity is wide open.
Cary Albin is the president of Rose Hill Landscaping in Terre Haute.
He says he is hiring right now, and so are many other companies.
Albin says his best advice from an employer to a job seeker is to find something that interests you.
"Just look around. There's plenty of opportunities out there. Try and find something you're passionate about, don't just look for a j-o-b. Try to find something where you can actually enjoy your day," Albin said.
He says his company has had success hiring students this year, and in the past.
He says whether it's his company or another, there are benefits for both the employer and the worker.
"We find usually between 5 and 10 high schooler and college kids that want to get a free suntan and free workout program by working with landscaping and lawncare," Albin said.
Albin says that's why it's important to find something you enjoy.
But, most importantly, Albin says to jump on the opportunities that are out there right now.
"Go with your gut, go with what you're passionate about, but just take a look around. There's so many opportunities, oh my gosh, it would be a challenge to find a business that isn't hiring right now," Albin said.
He says he's thankful for each young worker he can hire.
"It's a blessing to interact with the young people today and see their direction and their passion. I wish I would have been as passionate and had a direction like some of the youth I see today," Albin said.
If you're interested in looking for a summer job visit our jobs page.
There you'll find job listings from across the Wabash Valley.