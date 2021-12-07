"There's just more opportunity this time of year" Thefts expected to rise during holiday months

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crime rates tend to spike around the holidays according to Vigo County Sherriff John Plasse.
November and December tend to be the months where this happens.
News 10 was able to get some data from the Vigo County 9-1-1 center about different calls they have taken from November first through today.
This is when they say they usually see an uptick in crime.
Both 9-1-1 operator Vickie Oster and Vigo County Sherriff John Plasse tell me, for the most part, things are improving this year.
From the beginning of November to where we are now, domestic disputes are down 11.53%.
Burglaries are up over 10% and robberies are down 36%.
As you can see the only one of these three crimes reported to Vigo County dispatch is up.
9-1-1 operator Vickie Oster says it has made for a hectic stretch.
"We've had a pretty stressful last few years, it's still not completely over with yet, so hopefully we're on our way out of that as well," said Oster.
Out of the three categories mentioned, the only one up is burglary.
Often after a burglar breaks into someone's home, theft occurs.
Vigo County Sherriff John Plasse says the season of giving sometimes ends up being the season of stealing.
"We do see a lot of that this time of year. We also see thefts from porches, so if you're having, you know, something delivered, kind of either watch for it or have some kind of security system or neighbor kind of watching for that," said Plasse.
Plasse says that is because as shoppers begin buying more gifts and gadgets, thieves see a chance to take your valuables.
"There's just more opportunity this time of year with people shopping and a lot of gifts being delivered, that's, I think that's where our criminals see that as an opportunity," said Plasse.
With crime dropping in the last month compared to last year, Oster says there is a reason for optimism.
"We love it because it means that, you know, crime is down," said Oster.
Sherriff Plasse told News 10 a couple of things you can do to help from becoming a victim of break-ins or thefts.
He said it is always a good idea to keep things around your home and car well-lit.
He also mentioned it never hurts to have a good security system.