"There's been a lag" Tax experts urge you to file soon, with the April 18 deadline approaching

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -The deadline to file your taxes is now less than two weeks away.
Tax experts are saying there are some misconceptions about taxes this year after many changes last year.
Tax experts tell News 10 there is some confusion about when to file.
That is because of all the extensions last year because of COVID-19.
Michael Perkins, the President of Larrison's Tax Service, says things have been a little slow.
Not in terms of business, but in terms of people showing up to file their taxes.
"It seems like this year there's been a lag of people wanting to file their returns on time. A lot of people we usually see in February or March are just getting here," Perkins said.
Perkins said he thinks a lot of people think there will be changes to the tax filing deadline.
"I think people subconsciously think this is going to be extended, but it's not," Perkins said.
That has led to a lot of increased traffic to local tax services.
Perkins says more and more people have begun walking through the doors.
While Larrison's Tax Service remains open, things have been much busier.
"It can get pretty hectic, you've got 2-3 phone lines ringing, and people standing at the counter wanting to sign in and sit down or clients wanting to pay," Perkins said.
He says while hesitating to file a return can cause them trouble, it could cause you more problems.
If you fail to pay on time, you could get in trouble with the IRS.
Above all, Perkins said failing to file your return promptly can cause you unneeded stress.
He said this is something they have seen happen before.
"They've procrastinated and not got in here, and now they're panicking and going, 'oh my goodness, it's April. We've got two weeks, and so, now we need to get them done,'" Perkins said.
In case you cannot file on time, there is an option to apply for an extension.
Perkins said the main reasons people get them are either a change in address or a family emergency.
To apply for an extension, click here.