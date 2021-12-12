"There's an overwhelming need in shelters," - Adopting pets this holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many furry friends are looking for their forever homes this holiday season, and this local humane society is helping make that possible!
This weekend the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society hosted an adoption event at PetSmart in Terre Haute.
This is just one way the organization is encouraging adopting over shopping for pets this holiday season.
Organizers say 15 adoptions happened just on Saturday! Now, they are hoping even more animals will be rescued leading up to Christmas day.
"There's an overwhelming need in shelters to relieve that full capacity level that we have most of the year," Mark Southwick, the board president of the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society, said. "We just took in 40 animals just yesterday in our shelter alone. The more animals we can adopt the more we can take in and get off the streets."
If you missed out on this weekend's event, the humane society will be back at PetSmart for another adoption event in just a few weeks!