'There's a small window that you can be a Good Samaritan,' - how to tell the difference between a shooter and a hero

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We continue to learn more about the mass shooting at a Greenwood, Indiana mall.
Police say the shooter fired 24 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle -- three people were killed, and two others injured.
The suspect was shot and killed by a man officers are calling a Good Samaritan. Law enforcement agencies are saying that if 22-year-old Elisha Dicken didn't take action -- more people could have fallen victim, or died.
News 10 spoke to Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom about what officers look for in a multiple gun situation.
Dicken shot and killed the shooting suspect 15 seconds after he opened fire. That's according to Greenwood Police Chief James Ison.
"There's a very small window that there's an opportunity number one, to stop an assault like that, but number two...as soon as you've got that threat stopped, you better put your gun in the holster and put your hands up because you don't want to get confused as the actual assailant," Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said.
Cottom says identfying a suspect from a "hero" in this case can be very confusing for law enforcement.
"It's a very dangerous situation to put yourself in that position."
In a chaotic situation where there are two guns, Sheriff Cottom tells News 10 that the Good Samaritan needs to act fast.
He says he needs to educate the people around him -- including law enforcement -- that he's not a threat.
"There's a small window that you can be a Good Samaritan, and you better have that gun back in the holster and your hands in the air when police arrive because there will be confusion."
Cottom shares some tips on how you can best stay safe while going out in crowded public places like malls.
"Be aware of your surroundings, stay alert, and if you're properly trained and carry a firearm then that's on you."
Finally, he says he wishes things were different.
"It's really unfortunate that we even have to have this discussion what-so-ever it's unfortunate that we even have to do a story on this, you know on we stay safe inside a mall."
In regards to the investigation, preliminary autopsy results show gunman, Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times and that none of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted.