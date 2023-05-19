"There's a lot of heartbreak out here" Crawford County airport to postpone 2023 airshow, rebuild for 2024

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Crawford County airport has accepted a contractor to help rebuild.
Officials have been working hard toward restoration, during a very emotional time.
It's been a trying time for the airport's board members and pilots.
Since the tornado, they are looking to get back on their feet.
Vicki May is on the board, but also has family ties to aviation.
She says the whole cleanup process has been difficult to handle.
"There's a lot of heartbreak out here. A lot of board members were pilots. My husband was a pilot, and we lost our plane, and so, there's a lot of hard feelings right now," May said.
She says the airport has recycled all of the debris, has some of the planes removed and is working to get electricity again.
"We're trying to do everything we can to restore our operations as soon as we can to serve the county again," May said.
Day time flights are also allowed at the airport again.
Rebuilding is just beginning.
May says the board hopes to replace the hanger by the end of this year, and the terminal office and classrooms by 2024.
The air show for September of 2023 will be postponed until 2024, as well.
She says it's impossible to prepare for an event this significant.
"To put everything back just the way it was, I don't think everybody was fully insured for what happened," May said.
While may, her husband and the board look to pick up the pieces, she says everyone still feels very fortunate to be okay.
"There's been a lot of devastation in the county. We've had many, many homes destroyed, lives lost, we're just one story of many here," May said.
May says she hopes the progress continues and the airport can get back on its feet as soon as possible.