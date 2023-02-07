"There will be no election fraud" Indiana House Bill would allow same-day voter registration, if passed

INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill could bring same-day voter registration to the Hoosier state.
An Indiana State University student group says same-day voter registration could help increase voter turnout.
That's why one local student says she supports house bill 1427.
Election season is always a busy time for Emilee Hartzler.
She's the president of State for the American Democracy Project at Indiana State, which is a nonpartisan group that works to get students registered to vote.
She says it's easy for students to forget to register.
Hartzler says this is especially the case since Indiana requires you to do so 29 days before the election.
"Sometimes we don't catch students before the day of voting and so, they're like, 'oh my gosh, we're going to have to drive all the way home, I have class!' so, it could be beneficial for those students who forget," Hartzler said.
Representative Tonya Pfaff represents District 43, covering most of Terre Haute.
She wrote House Bill 1427 and said she hopes it can help students like the ones Hartzler works with.
"You're just getting into the swing of college, you're trying to figure it all out, where you're living, all your new classes, and then that 29-day period is over, and you can't vote," Pfaff said.
She says while some critics are worried about voter fraud, the same identification process will be used when registering to vote.
"It's a pretty easy concept. Other states do it. We'll still be very safe and secure. All the T's and I's will be dotted. There will be no election fraud," Pfaff said.
Hartzler has voted in past elections.
She says an easier registration process could help others vote as well.
"I think when it comes to the day, and I'm like, 'ope, I'm going to vote!' and I had my 'I voted' sticker on, and they're like, 'oh man, maybe I do wish I would've signed up to vote,' because those votes really do matter," Hartzler said.
The bill has had its first reading and has been referred to the committee on elections and apportionment.