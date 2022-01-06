There were 2 winning tickets sold in Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING...

The coldest airmass of the season so far will expand into central
Indiana tonight and Friday. Lows overnight will drop into the
single digits. Winds at 10 to 15 mph tonight will produce subzero
wind chills...with the possibility for wind chills as low as -12
to -10 degrees over northern portions of central Indiana.

Make sure to dress warmly if outside tonight or Friday morning.

Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in January 5's drawing.

Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, matched all six numbers: 6 - 14 - 25 - 33 - 46 with a Powerball number of 17.

The winners will split the jackpot, which is the seventh largest in Powerball's history. Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash -- both pre-tax -- Powerball said.

It's the first time someone has hit the jackpot since October 4, which was 40 drawings ago.

If you didn't hit the big prize, don't toss your ticket just yet.

More than 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday's drawing, ranging from $4 to $2 million, Powerball said.

Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and Georgia. And 12 Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

