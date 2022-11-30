"There was just a need." Linton-Stockton Schools daycare center helps teachers with young families

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton-Stockton School Corporation employees with children now have a unique way to access childcare.
It happens to be right where they work.
Andrew Wring gets his sons ready to go every morning like many parents.
While a lot of parents drop their kids off at daycare, he's dropping them off at the most convenient place possible, where he works.
"It's always a little bit hard when you have four children to figure out pickup, drop-off, who's where that kind of stuff," Wring said.
Finding a daycare is an uphill battle for many parents, but for parents that work at Linton-Stockton schools, a simple walk across the parking lot will get kids the care they need.
"Just the fact that we can wake up in the morning and drop off all four kids in one place and not have to run around, is very convenient," Wring said.
Morgan Lindquist is the director of Linton's daycare center.
She says in the last couple of months since it opened, it's filled a void at the school.
It's one she says can help keep teachers at Linton for years to come.
"There was just a need. We have a young staff here at Linton-Stockton schools, and obviously, a young staff that loves kids because they're teachers, so you know that they're going to be having families," Lindquist said.
Wring says it also gives him a sense of security knowing his kids are about as close as they can be.
"You've got all four kids only a couple minutes away. If something happens, it's very easy to walk over here and see, not that anything does happen, but if it did, it's nice to know that they're close by," Wring said.
Childcare services are only available to those who work in the corporation.
If you do work for Linton-Stockton Schools and want to sign your kids up, email Morgan Lindquist at mlindquist@lssc.k12.in.us.