"There should be more..." Parents; daycare centers feel pressures of childcare crisis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Local moms and daycare centers believe there's a childcare crisis in the Wabash Valley.
Tamia Turner is a local mom to baby Emerson. She's also has one more on the way. With this in mind, she wanted to place Emerson in daycare so she could get just a bit more attention.
But, Turner had trouble finding that for quite some time.
"It's really hard," she said. "I called lots of places, and I couldn't get into anything."
For Turner, this is a sign of a childcare crisis. She's not alone in thinking that.
Summer Thomas is the director of Highland Academy Childcare Center. The center hasn't even opened yet and each of their 42 slots are filled. Their wait list is halfway full.
She believes the crisis could come from many different factors.
"There are different dynamics to it," Thomas said. "All different barriers. It could be pricing or the fact that there's not enough availability."
This is a concern for Thomas as she feels parents may have to resort to seeking care from people who aren't used to caring for kids.
"The fact that there is not a center with staff that's trained," she said. "And qualified to care for kids and know how to respond no matter what the situation is. It really does affect families and our community."
Community members like Turner believe more options would be helpful.
"I feel like there should be more childcare places. I feel like there's not enough."