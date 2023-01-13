"There persists this negative narrative.." Indiana teacher shortage enters into year three

INDIANA (WTHI)- It's been three years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and Hoosier teachers are still in high demand.

Brad Balch is the dean of the College of Education at Indiana State University. He said the problem is hanging around for several reasons. That includes issues, like low salary, burnout, changes in technology, and respect.

"There persists this negative narrative around that which surely changes or impacts one's perception whether or not one wants to become a teacher or not," he said.

But, Balch is one of many education leaders trying to change that narrative. A new survey from Equitable Education Solutions reveals 95% of Indiana superintendents cannot find quality candidates to fill their positions. This is why Balch and others are focused on changing the current job pipeline.

ISU is now working to attract mid-career changers to the field. Students are also spending more time in the field to learn how to better handle changes.

State education leaders said some changes will need to come from legislation. That's why the Indiana State Teacher's Association is taking to the statehouse.

President Keith Gambill said Governor Eric Holcomb has the right idea when it comes to education. But, Gambill said everyone needs to be on the same page.

"That's an important first step," he said. "We're going to have the legislature get behind him on this."

Gambill said more work needs to be done to make the teaching field more fulfilling.

"We're making sure that teachers aren't leaving prematurely," he said. "That once they get into the profession, they see it as regarding, but also as a profession that they are going to be able to start and raise a family. Where they are going to be able to put down roots."

Balch agrees.

"I'm doing all that I can to change the hearts and minds about what it means to be a teacher," he said.