"There must be something more than imprisonment..." Illinois State Senator files bill to reinstate death penalty for police killers

EFFINGHAM, ILL., (WTHI)- State Senator Darren Bailey is proposing new legislation to support law enforcement.
Senator Bailey has filed Senate Bill 3899. This bill proposes the reinstatement of the death penalty for individuals found guilty of killing police officers. Currently, the first-degree murder of a police officer is punishable with a term of life imprisonment.
During a press conference Wednesday, Senator Bailey said there is a lack of law and order within Illinois. He believes this piece of legislation would help the state see it once again.
Do you think Illinois should bring back the death penalty?
"What we can do is stand up and make sure it is known far and wide," Bailey said. "In Illinois, if you commit a crime of murdering a police officer in the line of duty, your actions will be answered with the full weight of capital punishment in our judicial system."
Senator Bailey also hopes to show Illinois law enforcement support, and numerous law enforcement came out to support his proposed legislation. Effingham's Chief of Police Jason McFarland was one of those. He said this bill would provide needed closure to families and communities with fallen officers.
Man accused of killing Illinois police officer and going on multi-state crime spree was wanted in connection to Vincennes shooting
"There must be some type of mechanism or punishment that can match," he said. "I guess it will never match the loss by the family, but there must be something more than imprisonment."
One of those families is Amber Oberheim. Her husband is a fallen Champaign officer. She believes Senate Bill 3899 should be a non-partisan issue.
"Trust me, my husband's killer did not stop and ask him if he was a Democrat or a Republican before he shot him three times," Oberheim said. "It doesn't matter what side of the aisle you sit on. Bullets are flying in the streets of Illinois, and they don't differentiate between political parties."