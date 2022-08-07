"There is nothing better than a shelter animal" - Local shelters looking for more pet parents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Animal shelters across the area are seeing numbers at capacity or over capacity. Now many places are looking for more people to adopt.
This has been a trend many shelters throughout the state have seen in recent months, and some say its been harder to take care of pets with rising prices.
Right now, the Terre Haute Humane Society has more than 200 animals looking for homes.
One volunteer tells us how impactful it can be to adopt a dog or cat.
"There is nothing better than a shelter animal," Carla Artis, a Terre Haute Humane Society, volunteer said. "When they know they've been adopted they know that they're going to give their all to make your life better."
If you are interested in adopting, visit your local animal shelter.