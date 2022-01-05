"There is not a price tag even worth closing an education center down for these children" - Meadows repurposing talk sparks community outrage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation hosted a "listening session" Wednesday night at Meadows Elementary School.
The topic of discussion was the closing and repurposing of the school.
School leaders say the building is in poor condition, and the school has low enrollment.
Families, past and present students, staff, and concerned community members -- gathered to voice their opinions about the motion to repurpose the school.
The overwhelming majority of the people there were incredibly displeased, and frankly really upset with this proposition.
Speaker after speaker, stepped up to the mic to make their voices heard.
This served as what looked like a last-ditch effort to try and change the committee's mind to repurpose the building, as well as consolidate the school.
If the committee were to go through with this decision, it would leave hundreds of students fates up in the air.
News 10 spoke to a recent graduate of Meadows Elementary School, Layla Eurette, now a 6th grader at Woodrow Wilson.
She says Meadows became a second home to her.
Eurette has been with the same classmates since kindergarten.
She does not want to see the current students separated from their friends.
"All of my friend's little siblings go here, and they are all going to have to go to different schools, and who knows...they could get separated."
She urges the committee to reconsider its decision. She says they need to think about the people this would be affecting.
"It's just kind of heartbreaking that they want to shut Meadows down because my whole experience has been here. All the teachers are all so amazing, and everyone loves it, and it would just be heartbreaking if they wanted to shut it down."
Some of the issues raised by teachers during the session were:
- the loss of the green space that the Meadows provides -- it's served as a gathering place for decades.
- consolidating the students, would inhibit specialized education.
- less one-on-one attention for students
- would reduce the quality of mental health services...among countless others.
News 10 also spoke to Patrick O'Connell, an employee of Meadows Elementary for 30 years.
He says Meadows is the reason he came out of retirement.
"I just love this school. It's a family atmosphere. The staff is great, and to go to a different school would be very difficult."
The option of repurposing Meadows Elementary will go before the Vigo County School Board in a vote at a later date.