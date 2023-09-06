"There is life after a suicide." - September is National Suicide Awareness Month - how to get involved

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Suicide rates appear to be increasing slightly.
that's according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2021, about 48,000 people died by suicide in the United States. That means about 1 person died every 11 minutes. In 2022, that number increased by 2.6%. More than 49,000 people died by suicide last year.
Another sobering statistic, 12.3 million adults seriously thought about suicide in 2021. Organizations across the country are working to get those people the help they need. But, they can't do it without first spreading awareness.
The folks at Team of Mercy believe that a survivor of suicide is not just a person who considered suicide, but it can be someone who has lost a loved one because of it. Their story can be one of hope through tragedy.
"I was married for 35 years. We had 3 children. My husband took his life 8 years ago."
Lynn Adams is just one of millions around the country who has lost a loved one to suicide.
"I think basically you're sort of numb for the first year. I mean a lot of sadness of course, but I think just numbness," said Adams.
Ffter losing her husband, Adams found support in her family, church, and getting involved with the non-profit organization Team of Mercy in Vigo County. Team of Mercy focuses on giving support for those struggling with mental illness.
"We will help finance individuals seeking mental health services. Sometimes our resources here in town don't except insurance. So then what is gonna go to the wayside? Someones's mental health," said Christina Crist.
Christina Crist is the executive director of the Team of Mercy and another survivor of suicide. She lost her daughter almost 10 years ago.
Crist says not only is financial help available, but also hands on crisis training and communication to lower the suicide death toll.
"Teaching signs and symptoms, opening up that line of communication - breaking that stigma of starting to talk about mental health, starting to talk about suicide. How do you do that? Getting comfortable saying the things and recognizing signs and symptoms," said Crist.
The biggest takeaway from this month as a whole is that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.
"There is life after a suicide. It's not fun. It's not easy, but you can do it," said Adams.
Team of Mercy has a big weekend ahead for Suicide Awareness Month. On Saturday, September 9 join in on Stand Against Suicide event at IHOP on 3rd St. in Terre Haute. It's from 12pm to 2pm. There will be awareness signs, food, and fun!
Then on Sunday, September 10 there will be candlelight vigil at Terre Haute City Hall. Mayor Duke Bennett will make the first ever proclaimation for Vigo County for September 10 as World-wide Suicide Awareness Day.
And as always you can reach the Suicide Hotline at 988.