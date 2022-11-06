"There is hope" - 23-year-old shares her recovery journey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Millions of Americans are facing trials of addiction and substance use disorder, and the number of people struggling has only risen in recent years.
Now one local Wabash Valley community is giving recovering addicts a sense of hope again.
"I'm 83 days clean today," Emily Miller, a resident of the Phoenix House, said.
Emily Miller has been dealing with addiction since she was 13 years old. Now, 10 years later, she is finally on the journey to recovery!
"I started my recovery journey in January, but it's been a really bumpy road," she said.
But that bumpy road has led her to a hopeful fresh start.
Miller was recently introduced to the Phoenix House by the executive director, DeAnna Griffin, a recovering addict herself.
"It helps me in my own personal recovery," Griffin said. "It gives me my purpose to get out there and help someone else."
The Phoenix House is dedicated to helping women from across the area heal and recover from the trials of addiction.
The faith-based organization consists of two sober-living homes each housing five women.
Each day women come together, supporting one another in building healthy habits.
Miller says being a part of the Phoenix House has helped her start to love herself again.
"It's genuine love," she said. "I have been to several recovery homes before, but the atmosphere here is warm and welcoming, and you feel so at home. They give you hope. They teach you so many things to help you get through each day."
Now, Miller is hoping to use her story to bring hope to other people struggling with addiction.
"There is hope," she said. "You are still loved no matter what you're going through right now. It's a struggle but you just have to be strong to fight through it."
And although it's still the beginning of her journey to recovery, Miller says her strength will keep her going.
To learn more about the Phoenix House, click here.