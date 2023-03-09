"There has to be a balance..." FTC proposes banning of non-compete agreements in employee contracts

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday evening and continue falling to 8.0 feet Friday,
March 17.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 21.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 7.4 feet
Sunday, March 19.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Sunday, March
19.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"There has to be a balance..." FTC proposes banning of non-compete agreements in employee contracts

  • Updated
  • 0
Jobs report to give further clues about where economy is headed

A hiring sign is displayed in the window of a Panera Bread store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

 Gene J. Puskar/AP

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- The Federal Trade Commission is proposing some major changes to employment contracts and non-compete agreements.

Keith Staats with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce is one of several employees familiar with non-compete agreements. He said he was under one whole working for a tax business.

"In the case of the one I had," he said. "For a couple of years, after I would leave the firm, I was not able to solicit the clients of the firm to go with me."

It also prevented him from working for a competitor. But, that could all change if the FTC has its way. The federal organization is now proposing the outright ban of these agreements for all employees.

Indiana University professor Judith Wright said this stems from the use of these agreements in inappropriate fields.

"Over the course of time," she said. "Employers started to use them routinely with all kinds of employees and that's what I think got the attention of regulators throughout the country."

Wright said the intention behind this is to give freedom to employees.

"The impetus of the Biden Administration was to go after this notion of keeping people from moving around and advancing their careers," she said. "And finding opportunities to increase their pay by moving around in the job market."

But, Staats believes this move takes things a bit too far. He said it's taking away protection for businesses, and a balance must be met.

"There has to be a balance struck between the type of employment that is subjected to non-competes and the nature of the noncompete."

The FTC public comment period will close on April 19th. A final decision could come in the coming months.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you