"There has to be a balance..." FTC proposes banning of non-compete agreements in employee contracts

UNITED STATES (WTHI)- The Federal Trade Commission is proposing some major changes to employment contracts and non-compete agreements.
Keith Staats with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce is one of several employees familiar with non-compete agreements. He said he was under one whole working for a tax business.
"In the case of the one I had," he said. "For a couple of years, after I would leave the firm, I was not able to solicit the clients of the firm to go with me."
It also prevented him from working for a competitor. But, that could all change if the FTC has its way. The federal organization is now proposing the outright ban of these agreements for all employees.
Indiana University professor Judith Wright said this stems from the use of these agreements in inappropriate fields.
"Over the course of time," she said. "Employers started to use them routinely with all kinds of employees and that's what I think got the attention of regulators throughout the country."
Wright said the intention behind this is to give freedom to employees.
"The impetus of the Biden Administration was to go after this notion of keeping people from moving around and advancing their careers," she said. "And finding opportunities to increase their pay by moving around in the job market."
But, Staats believes this move takes things a bit too far. He said it's taking away protection for businesses, and a balance must be met.
"There has to be a balance struck between the type of employment that is subjected to non-competes and the nature of the noncompete."
The FTC public comment period will close on April 19th. A final decision could come in the coming months.