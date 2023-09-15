"There are blessings..." Clay Co. church plans to move forward after tragedy

STAUNTON, Ind. (WTHI)- One church community is trying to figure out how to move forward after tragedy.
Staunton United Methodist Church is a small but very connected church in Clay County. Like any other church, it has its Sunday morning worship services. It also provides the surrounding community with a food pantry. Pastor Kerry Clear said the pantry serves about 40 local families.
"People can just go and know that they're going to have food," he said. "No one is going to come in and look at me funny for getting food. It's a blessing to people."
But, that blessing burned last week. An electrical fire left the church's basement, where the pantry is located, completely destroyed. The church lost every bit of food that it had.
With other parts of the church damaged, Clear said he and members are left wondering what's next.
"We're looking at another good eight months or more to rebuild the church building," Clear said. "So, what we've been talking about is how do we move forward, so we can continue to operate as a food pantry without using the building."
Clear said the church has decided on a mobile food pantry. The pantry will be set up in a van in the church's yard. But, the church is in need of several goods to serve its monthly guests. Things like shelving and refrigeration are needed to get the church going on its new journey.
While it may take some time to rebuild, Clear said he is at least grateful they have an opportunity to move forward.
"There are blessings," he said. "There are blessings in the midst of it. So really we just want to give glory to God for the opportunity to move forward in the midst of tragedy."
