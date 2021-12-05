"Their lives matter." Local Group Gathers to Remember Life of An Inmate

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Several people gathered outside the Vigo County Jail Sunday night to remember the life of one man who died inside the jail.
One year ago, Frederick Whitlock died with COVID-19 complications as an inmate in the Vigo County Jail.
Members of the Vigo County Jail Prisoner Solidarity Project gathered outside the jail Sunday. Candles were lit, pictures of Whitlock were shown, and a moment of silence was held for him and others with similar stories. Members of the group said Whitlock's death was preventable.
Member Heather Hindle said not much has changed inside the jail within the past year.
"Inmates are being provided with masks," she said. "But, not regularly. So, sometimes they have to use the same mask over a long period of time. And they are not always getting access to the vaccine if they want it. They are testing but not on a regular basis."
Hindle also said the jail is overcrowded which prevents inmates from being socially distant. She said inmates are also having problems receiving items for basic hygiene, like soap, unless they have financial support from the outside. She believes if community members were more aware of the conditions, they would be upset too.
"I don't imagine they want anyone treated like that," Hindle said. "Like, I can understand not expecting luxury accommodations, but just to have the basic things you would provide any creature."
In the past, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has said he hopes the new jail will alleviate the overcrowding. At the time of Whitlock's death, Plasse said the jail did give materials to prevent COVId-19, but they could not enforce the use of them.
Still, the Prisoner Solidarity Project is still fighting for Vigo County inmates. The group is calling for an investigation into the jail's conditions and wants to make sure inmates have the tools to prevent COVID. Hindle said everyone should be concerned with the health of inmates.
"They're a part of our community," She said. "They're people. Their lives matter."