'The world opened up' - Bloomfield NJROTC returns from 'trip of a lifetime'

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been following this story for over a month now…
The Bloomfield NJRTOC, and their mission to go on the 'trip of a lifetime' to Mississippi.
The community came together and helped raise over $12,000 to cover the expenses of the trip. They even had enough money to add a few more stops -- including a visit to the USS Alabama.
Their instructor, Mike Lemmons, says the response was overwhelming…
"I am, I am ecstatic of what the community did, and not just what the community did -- what these kids have accomplished because they earned it," Senior Naval Instructor Mike Lemmons said.
The group has since returned from their special trip.
News 10 traveled to Bloomfield -- to talk with the cadets about their experience. They told News 10 about what they learned, and how this trip has changed their lives forever.
Trip Recap:
The Bloomfield NJROTC took off in a tour bus on the morning of February 9th. In just 12 hours, they would be down south putting their military skills to the test.
"We fit a whole lot into just 3 days," Lemmons said.
The group traveled to Special Boat Team 22, took a visit to the USS Alabama in Mobile, visited Honey Island Swamp, and to top it all off -- experienced the flare of Cajun culture.
When asked what the highlight of the trip was -- the cadets all had the same answer...
"Definitely the hot extraction it was great, we got to ride in a boat," cadets Spencer and Trenten George said.
"We got to ride out on the boats and do a hot extraction -- that was amazing," cadet Alydia Weddle said.
"The special boat team, that was one of the best experiences I've ever had. When they came around...you could just feel it in your chest it was just bang bang bang," Executive Officer Cansas Rhodes said.
A 'hot extraction' is a drill where military forces are pulled from an area while under fire from enemy forces.
The cadets were surrounded by military professionals guiding them on what to do next, in this kind of high-risk, high-reward situation.
"Just the very best at what they do, and you don't have to have plans to go to the military to understand and appreciate the exceptional abilities of these people -- these superhumans."
Lemmons tells News 10, that for many of his students -- this was their first time out of Indiana. For some, the first time they had ever seen the ocean.
"The world opened up -- different foods, different flare, they met different people…and I got a different sense of how other people react to youth," Lemmons said.
The group wants the community to know that their appreciation is beyond words.
They can't thank everyone enough for their support.