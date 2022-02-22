'The world opened up' - Bloomfield NJROTC returns from 'trip of a lifetime'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River.

.Elevated river levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half
last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation
event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop
mostly minor river flooding along area rivers. Moderate flooding may
be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash depending on how
much precipitation comes with the next system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 22.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
through Wednesday March 2nd.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

'The world opened up' - Bloomfield NJROTC returns from 'trip of a lifetime'

  • 0

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been following this story for over a month now…

The Bloomfield NJRTOC, and their mission to go on the 'trip of a lifetime' to Mississippi.

'Squad Up'

The community came together and helped raise over $12,000 to cover the expenses of the trip. They even had enough money to add a few more stops -- including a visit to the USS Alabama.

Their instructor, Mike Lemmons, says the response was overwhelming…

"I am, I am ecstatic of what the community did, and not just what the community did -- what these kids have accomplished because they earned it," Senior Naval Instructor Mike Lemmons said.

The group has since returned from their special trip.

News 10 traveled to Bloomfield -- to talk with the cadets about their experience. They told News 10 about what they learned, and how this trip has changed their lives forever.

Trip Recap:

The Bloomfield NJROTC took off in a tour bus on the morning of February 9th. In just 12 hours, they would be down south putting their military skills to the test.

"We fit a whole lot into just 3 days," Lemmons said.

The group traveled to Special Boat Team 22, took a visit to the USS Alabama in Mobile, visited Honey Island Swamp, and to top it all off -- experienced the flare of Cajun culture.

When asked what the highlight of the trip was -- the cadets all had the same answer...

"Definitely the hot extraction it was great, we got to ride in a boat," cadets Spencer and Trenten George said.

"We got to ride out on the boats and do a hot extraction -- that was amazing," cadet Alydia Weddle said.

"The special boat team, that was one of the best experiences I've ever had. When they came around...you could just feel it in your chest it was just bang bang bang," Executive Officer Cansas Rhodes said. 

A 'hot extraction' is a drill where military forces are pulled from an area while under fire from enemy forces.

The cadets were surrounded by military professionals guiding them on what to do next, in this kind of high-risk, high-reward situation.

"Just the very best at what they do, and you don't have to have plans to go to the military to understand and appreciate the exceptional abilities of these people -- these superhumans."

Lemmons tells News 10, that for many of his students -- this was their first time out of Indiana. For some, the first time they had ever seen the ocean.

"The world opened up -- different foods, different flare, they met different people…and I got a different sense of how other people react to youth," Lemmons said.

The group wants the community to know that their appreciation is beyond words.

They can't thank everyone enough for their support.

Group hug!

