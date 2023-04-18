The Wood Whisperer - local woodworker makes art of fallen limbs from "tree in the middle of the road"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - From Greencastle Road -- to the sawmill -- to Blaine Berry's backyard. The fallen limbs from "The Tree in the Middle of the Road" are getting a second chance at life.
"Some of these things hopefully will still be around for a couple of hundred years. The tree and I will both be gone, but these things will still be here. They will be saying -- 'Who's Blaine Berry?'"
84-year-old Berry is a retired arborist and a current woodworker.
He plans on turning the wood from the limbs into all sorts of items, with the help of his 14-year-old neighbor and apprentice, Luke Boyll.
"Some wooden bowls, some wooden spoons, some ladles, a calendar of events, eventually I hope to make a couple of benches," Woodworker Blaine Berry said.
The art isn't for sale -- it's for display. The Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute will soon hold an exhibit for the array of historical pieces.
"It's just rewarding. It's not a good day to me unless I can see what these hands have done."
Berry says he and the tree still have long lives to live, and just like in life -- a tree's flaws are what makes it beautiful.
"Each one of them has a few imperfections, but it just adds character and patina."
You can find beautiful handmade items at the Swope Art Museum this fall.