The Woman's Department Club hosts its 64th Annual Cotillion - recognizing high school women's achievements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People from the Wabash Valley gathered together to celebrate the hard work high school women have done over the past 4 years.
The Woman's Department Club held its 64th Annual Cotillion. Maids and Debutantes from the Junior Department Club were recognized for their hard work. Women were able to showcase what they are involved in within the club itself, and in the community.
Chairman of the Junior Department Club talks about what she's learned from being a part of something like this
"I've learned that service and putting others first is more important than anything and that you can make the biggest difference in people's lives," said Lilly Jensen, department chairman.
Jensen says that this is a great program to build overall character in a person, and that she's grateful to be a part of it.