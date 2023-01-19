The winter months can put added stress to roads causing potholes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Potholes are an unavoidable part of winter in Indiana.
You've probably noticed several popping up on your daily commute.
Vigo County is keeping an eye on the roughest roads before repairs begin in the spring.
Morgan Orndorff drives through Terre Haute every day. She's also an employee at "Statefarm."
She says whether she's getting calls about potholes or driving over them herself, they're unavoidable.
"Weather is so unpredictable, and these potholes, they just make it worse, you know, the snow, out of nowhere, makes it hard to see these potholes, and everyone's getting their cars damaged," said Orndorff.
Larry Robbins is the Vigo County Engineer. He says over the winter, snow and ice weaken the roads and create potholes like these.
Robbins says even with the recent winter storm, so far, the county hasn't seen too much damage.
"It's been pretty typical as far as this year goes. Anytime we have water standing on the roadway, and it can't get off the surface, it becomes an issue, especially around the winter time and winter months, it can freeze and become a hazard at that point, but it also damages the pavement," said Robbins.
During the winter months, the department uses cold mix asphalt to patch the potholes for the time being. He says using a hot mix is better, but it's currently unavailable.
Have you had problems with potholes this winter?
"It's a semi-permanent, it can work, it can be a permanent solution in some cares, but most of the time in the winter months with the moisture and everything out there, it usually doesn't last, we usually have to take care of those when the plant opens back up in the spring," said Robbins.
Orndorff says potholes can cause a lot of damage to your car. she says most of the time, and it's not a cheap fix.
"Parts are getting so expensive, and the labor that it costs to fix it, it's thousands of dollars. I really wish I had a $1 for every single pothole I hit because I probably have enough to fix my car if anything happens because of these potholes," said Orndorff.
If you want to report a pothole, you can call the Highway Department at 812-466-4635.