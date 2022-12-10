 Skip to main content
The Wildflower Market returned to the Red Barn at Sycamore Farm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wildflower Market partnered with the Red Barn at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute.

There were over 90 local vendors and boutiques that set up shop. Shoppers could find the perfect gift for someone this holiday season made locally in the Wabash Valley.

They could also stop for some coffee at Maggie and Moe's or enjoy some food at some food trucks. Organizer, Lucy Stout, says it is important to support local businesses.

“It's very important. A lot of small businesses get overlooked and they don't realize it. You're helping families support themselves," Stout said.

 

