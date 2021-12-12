The Wigwam gets a visit from some Toy Story stars, all for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wigwam Skate and Event Center has had quite the line-up of featured guests this weekend!
Saturday was Santa, and Sunday some friendly faces from Toy Story stopped on by.
The Wigwam partnered with the Marines for their 'Toys for Tots' campaign.
Families had the chance to skate with both Buzz and Woody!
Participants who brought in a toy got free admission, free skate rental, and all-you-can-eat pizza.
There were games, dancing, and lots of laughter.
Organizers say events like this bring a lot of joy to the community!
"It feels excellent. We love being a part of the community. We enjoy servicing the community, and we love partnering with any non-profit that wants to work with us," President Robert Kramer said.
If you missed out on Saturday, don't worry! There will also be a 'Skate with the Grinch', and an 'Elf on the Shelf Skate' later this month!